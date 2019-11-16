Mum Matrimony-dom: Lena Waithe Reveals She Secretly Married Her Longtime Love Alana Mayo

Lena Waite Low-Key Ties The Knot With Longtime Girlfriend

Lena Waithe and her longtime girlfriend Alana Mayo secretly got married in San Francisco, and now, she’s finally spilling the beans!

“We snuck and did it, you know,” The Chi creator told John Legend as guest host on The Ellen Degeneres Show on Friday. “We didn’t really make any announcements or a big … you know. It was her idea, like all good things are, and she was just driving and she saw the courthouse and she said, ‘We should get married there,’ and I said, ‘Cool, I’m down.'”

Waithe went on to explain that when she and Alana were in San Francisco, they spontaneously decided to get married at the courthouse in front of a bust of Harvey Milk, one of the first openly gay elected officials in the U.S.

When describing the significance of marrying in front of the sculpture of Milk, she said, “It was a humbling day, you know, to marry someone so amazing, but also to really appreciate all the work that so many people have put in for us to be able to do that … Everybody should be able to do that.”

The actress, writer, and producer was the first black woman to win an Emmy for writing on Netflix’s Master of None, while Mayo is head of production at Michael B. Jordan’s studio Outlier Society Productions. The couple got engaged over the weekend of Thanksgiving back in 2017.

Though she spoke to People in March of 2018 and expressed that she didn’t know when they would actually tie the knot, she did know that when they did get married, it would be “super small, crazy small.”

And that’s exactly what happened! Check out Lena’s announcement in the video down below: