SMH: Will.i.am Tweets About ‘Racist’ Flight Attendant Who Sent Police To Confront Him Following Flight

Will.i.am Complains About ‘Racist’ Flight Attendant On Qantas Airlines

According to Will.i.am, a “racist flight attendant” singled him out on a Qantas flight by sending police to greet him as soon as he landed in Sydney, Australia.

The music mogul took to Twitter to let the world know about the flight attendant, who he says confronted him on the plane and asked him to put away his headphones so he could hear safety announcements. Though he recalls complying “quickly and politely,” Will.i.am went on to claim that the stewardess–who he identified as Lorraine Marshall–called five police officers to “intimidate” him at the terminal following the flight from Brisbane.

“Your #RacistFlightAttendant was beyond rude & took it to the next level by calling the police on me. thank god the other passengers testified that SHE was out of Control,” the Black Eyed Peas frontman wrote in a tweet directed at the airline. “She singled every person of colourbin[sic] the flight and gave them a hard time.”

This is how your greeted when you land from Brisbane to Sydney flying @qantas with a #RacistFlightattendant named Lorraine Marshall…She sent the police after me bacause I couldn’t hear the P.A while making beats on the plane wearing noise canceling headphones… pic.twitter.com/9xT7WqTUoO — will.i.am (@iamwill) November 16, 2019

.@Qantas Your #RacistFlightattendant was beyond rude & took it to the next level by calling the police on me. thank god the other passengers testified that SHE was out of Control 🙏🏿 the police finally let me go. imagine if the police were as aggressive as Lorraine Marshall 😵 — will.i.am (@iamwill) November 16, 2019

The musician’s rant about the experience continued late into Friday night in a series of more than 20 tweets, also replying to some skeptics about his reasoning for saying the flight attendant is racist. At one point, he also called for people to stop attacking Marshall.

“Please do not send Hate…This type of disrespect and name calling is uncalled for…I don’t support abuse & attacks like this…I hope that everyone can be more compassionate & understanding towards one another…because it was the lack of compassion that caused this,” he wrote, alongside a screenshot of an angry message apparently sent to Marshall by one of his fans.

He also had someone from the flight vouch for him in how unfairly he was treated.