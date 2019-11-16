F**K ‘EM! Donna Brazile Curses Out Convicted Trump Crony Roger Stone On Bill Maher’s Show [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Donna Brazile Curses Out Roger Stone On Bill Maher’s Show
Roger Stone, Donald Trump’s longtime homie-fixer-friend, was convicted yesterday of 7 felonies relating to witness tampering and lying to congress. Donna Brazile, an MSNBC-turned-Fox-News political analyst, appeared on Real Time With Bill Maher last night and when asked about Stone’s conviction, let loose a curse-filled tirade that your favorite rapper would be proud of.
It was a truly epic cuss-out and we’ve watched it at least a dozen times already.
We suggest you do the same.
LMFAO! Get ’em, sis!
