Lil Kim Gives Spicy Surprise Performance At Moose Knuckles Seven Deadly Sin Themed After Party

- By Bossip Staff
Lil Kim Surprises Crowd at Moose Knuckles After Party

 

Moose Knuckles, luxury fashion brand out of NYC, celebrated the opening of its first-ever Soho Store with a wicked after party at The World of McIntosh Townhouse.

The Queen Bee took up the stage to wrap up the Seven Deadly Sins inspired littuation.

With booty meats shaking, liquor flowing, playa’s hitting the tables, the McIntosh Townhouse was transformed into an experiential event featuring seven sinful rooms – pride, wrath, envy, indolence, gourmand, greed and lust.

Peep more event and Kim performance photos below:

