SMH: Bank Teller Allegedly Followed & Robbed An Elderly Man After Watching Him Make A Large Cash Withdrawal

Bank Teller Allegedly Robbed An Elderly Man He Saw Make A Large Withdrawal

According to CBS Baltimore, a 19-year-old teller robbed an elderly man who reportedly made a significant withdrawal from the bank he worked at.

Michael Newell is currently being charged with assault, burglary, robbery, and home invasion after attacking the 79-year-old and his 57-year-old stepdaughter after he spotted them making a large withdrawal from the bank.

Newell reportedly forced his way into the mans home with a mask on and strangled the man as he asked where the money was at. Newell was caught off guard and put in a headlock by the mans stepdaughter while he ran to get help.

Newell was able to escape before cops arrived, but the man who was assaulted told the cops that the attacker looked like the bank teller after seeing the robber’s mask fall off. Newell was arrested at the bank shortly after and later confessed to the attack.

He told authorities that he was “tired of working two jobs.”