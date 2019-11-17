So Sad: Diddy Shares Heartfelt Tribute To Kim Porter On The 1-Year Anniversary Of Her Death
- By Bossip Staff
Diddy Shares Emotional Video On The Anniversary Of Kim Porter’s Death
It’s officially been one year since the late model and ex-girlfriend of Diddy passed away from lobar pneumonia. So the mogul took to Instagram to share touching tributes in her honor the mother of his children.
View this post on Instagram
I MISS YOU SOOOOOO MUCH. So much 💔. Every time I get sad I look at this video and it brings a smile to my face. I THANK GOD FOR THE PRECIOUS TIME HE ALLOWED US TO HAVE WITH YOU. I WISH YOU WERE HERE WITH US RIGHT NOW AND THIS WAS ALL A DREAM. I WILL NEVER GIVE UP ON THAT WISH. NEVER!!! Love you forever Kimberly Antwinette Goodwin Porter. ❤️
Porter was only 47-years-old at the time of her death. She and Diddy had a 13 year relationship, sharing three children together. So it’s understandable that he’s still grieving her loss.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.