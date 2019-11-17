So Sad: Diddy Shares Heartfelt Tribute To Kim Porter On The 1-Year Anniversary Of Her Death

- By Bossip Staff

USA P. Diddy Birthday Ball

Source: Rich Lee – PA Images / Getty

Diddy Shares Emotional Video On The Anniversary Of Kim Porter’s Death

It’s officially been one year since the late model and ex-girlfriend of Diddy passed away from lobar pneumonia. So the mogul took to Instagram to share touching tributes in her honor the mother of his children.

 

Porter was only 47-years-old at the time of her death. She and Diddy had a 13 year relationship, sharing three children together. So it’s understandable that he’s still grieving her loss.

Categories: For Discussion, For Your Information, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.