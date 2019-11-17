So Sad: Diddy Shares Heartfelt Tribute To Kim Porter On The 1-Year Anniversary Of Her Death

Diddy Shares Emotional Video On The Anniversary Of Kim Porter’s Death

It’s officially been one year since the late model and ex-girlfriend of Diddy passed away from lobar pneumonia. So the mogul took to Instagram to share touching tributes in her honor the mother of his children.

Porter was only 47-years-old at the time of her death. She and Diddy had a 13 year relationship, sharing three children together. So it’s understandable that he’s still grieving her loss.