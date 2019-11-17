Swizz Beatz, Meek Mill & Stunningly Sequined Beyoncé Attend Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation Gala
The inaugural Shawn Carter Foundation Gala took place Saturday night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida and Mrs. Carter herself was on hand. Beyoncé, of course, stole the show in a gold David Koma gown and custom-made Judith Leiber billion-dollar clutch.
Bey shared her look on Instagram (and of course) melted the Internet into heart-eye goo.
Also in attendance was the man of the hour Jay-Z who posed with attendees Juan Perez and Fat Joe…
and played poker with Yo Gotti.
The gala kicked off on Friday night with a high-stakes poker tournament, where Marcelo Claure was crowned winner as he edged out Jay-Z and Yo Gotti to victory. Claure donated his $500,000 in earnings back to the Shawn Carter Foundation.
The weekend continued with a black-tie gala event on Saturday night, with celebrities from various sectors of music, entertainment, and sports coming together for a spectacular night of dinner and drinks in support of an important cause. The gala raised a total of $6 Million.
Attendees included Hov’s mom Ms. Gloria Carter…
Normani
and Robert Craft.
Robin Roberts was the Master of Ceremonies at the gala, while guests enjoyed cocktails courtesy of D’USSE Cognac and Armand de Brignac throughout the evening.
The night culminated with a live performance by Alicia Keys.
All proceeds benefitted the Shawn Carter Foundation’s scholarship fund, college prep workshops and bus tours, study abroad opportunities, and community goodwill programs for youth and families in need.
Nice job, Jay Z.
Bey shared more pics of her ensemble on Instagram.
Her mother Tina Knowles also came to the gala with her husband Richard Lawson on hand. According to Ms Tina, while she loved her dress for the night, a gorgeous gown with a train, she worried that it would be stepped on. With that in mind, she posed for pics on the runway before she boarded a private jet. She also praised Jay-Z’s mom Ms. Gloria Carter who personally takes children who benefit from the Shawn Carter Foundation video on HBCU college tours.
“I hate dress trains everybody steps on them , i trip on them . They are a pain in the butt! And then i did not get a photo all night in it !! I was like i WILL get a photo in this dress , even if it’s in the restroom of the plane😂So this is on the runway before we boarded the plane home ! It was a beautiful night !! The Shawn Carter Foundation Raised 6 million dollars tonight . They send kids to college and Mrs. Gloria Carter personally takes these kids on a college tours to HBCU Schools . This money will send young people of color on their way to a great start on their journeys . Kudos to Ms. Gloria Carter and Shawn Carter for wanting to help change the world❤️❤️”
