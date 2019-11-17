Magnificent Melaniny Matrimony-dom: LeBron James Credits His Success To His Black Queen Savannah

LeBron James Pays Tribute To His Wife Savannah James

Nothing like sweeeet black love!. LeBron James pulled another boss move over the weekend, shining a light on his beautiful black queen Savannah. The Lakers baller posted up a pair of photos of him and his wife on Instagram Friday…

His caption read:

The only reason why I can do what I do at the highest level both on and off the floor is my because my best friend got my back regardless the outcome! I’m just the car, she’s the engine! Appreciate you Wonder Woman aka Queen 👸🏽! @mrs_savannahrj ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Gotta love it. The couple have been together since their HIGH SCHOOL days back in Akron, OH and married since 2013. They’ve got three beautiful kids, sons LeBron James Jr., aka Bronny and Bryce Maximus James as well as the adorable Zhuri Nova James.

We stan a strong black queen.