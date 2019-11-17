Who Looked More Bangin At The REVOLVE Awards?
Kehlani, Draya Michele and Jeannie Mai Stun At The Revolve Awards
Kehlani, Draya Michele, Jeannie Mai, Jasmine Sanders, Winnie Harlow, Jasmine Tookes, Chantel Jeffries and Paris Hilton are just a few of the lovely ladies who took part in the REVOLVE Awards over the weekend.
Draya, Kehlani and Jeannie all went with dark metallic vibes for the event.
If we had to ask, Who Looked More Bangin’?
Check out more photos below, then hit the flip for more from social media.
Kehlani Wins Big At The Revolve Awards
Kehlani brought home the SuperShe award for the night. She posted photos of herself from the red carpet and the podium accepting her honor.
View this post on Instagram
Thank you @revolve for nominating me for ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR and allowing me to present the award for ARTIST OF THE YEAR. One thing I wanna say for myself and the other nominees: although it’s based on fan votes to win, that doesn’t take away from the fact that our hard work is being put in AND noticed by our supporters and other people of importance. I love everyday of this journey I’m on. Keep shining ladies and future entrepreneurs 🌟 and thank you to everyone that voted for me ✔️
Draya Michele Nominated For Revolve Award
Draya took to Instagram to thank Revolve for nominating her for ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR and also having her present the award for ARTIST OF THE YEAR.
Jeannie Mai Attends Shows Off Her Body In Sheer Look At Revolve Awards
It seems like the event was a sheer delight to Jeannie Mai, who posted a photo and video from the event.
Are you feelin’ her getup?
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.