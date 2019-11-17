Who Asked For This?! Bravo Announces ‘Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City’ And Gets Flooded With Replies From Fed Up Fans

Bravo’s Latest Installment Of Popular Franchise Takes Place In Salt Lake City

There’s a new installment of The Real Housewives on the way, but unfortunately for Bravo, it doesn’t seem like fans are too excited by the new city’s setting.

Andy Cohen made the announcement at BravoCon this weekend, revealing that the premiere of the latest installment of the popular franchise, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, will air in 2020.

“We’ve always tried to choose a city that has completely unique personalities and we also try to throw a little curveball now and then. Pick somewhere you weren’t expecting,” said the Watch What Happens Live host. “We are very excited to travel to Salt Lake City, Utah!” He continued, “You didn’t see it coming but I have to tell you, in Utah, you have the majesty of the mountains, the Mormon religion, an exclusive community of people who have very successful businesses who live in their own universe. It is gorgeous and I think you’re going to be really surprised and intrigued by the group of women we’ve found.”

While Andy admits picking Salt Lake City was a curveball, he and the rest of the people over at Bravo probably didn’t expect the amount of negative backlash coming their way. Once Cohen made the announcement at their first-ever convention, the Bravo Twitter account sent out a tweet letting everyone know the news about the latest installment of The Real Housewives.

And that’s where it all began. Though the announcement of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City did garner some interest, a majority of the replies are some very angry viewers. While some fans are begging and pleading for the network to do an installment of the franchise in Chicago, others are simply confused on who wants to watch housewives in Utah.

Bravo, continuing to ignore the 3rd largest market: pic.twitter.com/TnTr1UyjXx — Paulmkin Pie 🏃 (@paulludwig) November 16, 2019

No thanks- huge miss Bravo- bring some diversity into our lives we have enough wonder bread already. pic.twitter.com/GShqKCNtLz — eFab (@Liz_Fabry) November 16, 2019

😑 I’m bored already. — Prue Halliwell (@MrMarcusWhite) November 16, 2019

Even though Andy Cohen admitted this choice was unexpected, it’s safe to say the network probably didn’t expect this much push back.

Check out some more thoughts from upset viewers over what’s sure to be another installment of Real Housewives filled with an all-white cast.

I’d rather watch a hallmark Christmas movie. — chelle (@chelleatlarge) November 16, 2019