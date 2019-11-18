Bring Your Son To Work Day: Popeyes Employee Fired For Bringing His Child To Help Make Chicken Sandwiches

Popeyes Employee Fired For Recruiting Son To Help With Sandwich Demand

Popeyes is still in the headlines, and as the days go by, the reasons for that keep getting more and more ridiculous.

Now a Texas man is out of a job for making the decision to bring his young son to work in an effort to help out him and his fellow overwhelmed coworkers during the frenzy that surrounds the increasingly-popular chicken sandwiches.

According to reports from Inside Edition, a child was photographed while helping prepare the recently resurrected menu item in a restaurant location near Dallas, Texas. The young boy was wearing an apron and is said to have been about 8-years-old. The customer who snapped the now-viral video told Inside Edition that the restaurant was packed and the staff was struggling to keep up with all of the chicken sandwich orders.