Bring Your Son To Work Day: Popeyes Employee Fired For Bringing His Child To Help Make Chicken Sandwiches
Popeyes is still in the headlines, and as the days go by, the reasons for that keep getting more and more ridiculous.
Now a Texas man is out of a job for making the decision to bring his young son to work in an effort to help out him and his fellow overwhelmed coworkers during the frenzy that surrounds the increasingly-popular chicken sandwiches.
According to reports from Inside Edition, a child was photographed while helping prepare the recently resurrected menu item in a restaurant location near Dallas, Texas. The young boy was wearing an apron and is said to have been about 8-years-old. The customer who snapped the now-viral video told Inside Edition that the restaurant was packed and the staff was struggling to keep up with all of the chicken sandwich orders.
“[He] was working with the flour that they …cook the chicken in… It looked like he was working hard,” the customer recalled.
Obviously, it’s against child labor laws to have a minor working, which is why the employee ended up getting fired. A Popeyes rep said about the incident, “the restaurant owner has terminated the employee who brought their child, a minor, into the kitchen.”
Check out the footage of the incident down below:
As you probably already know, this is far from the first negative incident that’s come from the launch and resurrection of Popeyes’ chicken sandwiches. Most recently, seven employees at a Milwaukee location of the franchise–including the manager on duty–ended up getting fired after taking part in a fight among one another just last week.
Even though this sandwich seems to be causing more trouble than any fast food item ever, it still doesn’t look like Popeyes plans on pulling it anytime soon.
