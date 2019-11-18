Mass Shooting: 4 Reported Dead And 6 Injured After Gunfire Erupts At Fresno, California Football Party

4 Killed 6 Shot At Fresno Football Party

Fresno, California is the location of America’s latest mass shooting just days after several students died at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California.

According to USAToday, 4 people were killed and 6 others were shot in the backyard of a home where a football watch party was going on. 35 people were in attendance and 3 of them died on the spot, one other died later at the hospital. The other six victims’ injuries are said to be non-life-threatening. All the victims were Asian males between the ages of 25-35.

The police would not comment on what type of weapon was used nor how many suspects were involved. They also have not ruled out gang-related violence.

“What we do know is that this was a gathering, a family and friend gathering in the backyard, ” police Lt. Bill Dooley said. “Everyone was watching football this evening when unknown suspects approached the residence, snuck into the backyard and opened fire.”

This is REALLY getting out of control. Rest in peace to the four victims.