Big Bullhorn Energy: Ann Nesby Goes HONEY BAKED HAM At Soul Train Awards, Sonic Booms Church Wigs Into Space
- By Bossip Staff
Ann Nesby Goes OFF At Soul Train Awards, Shatters Twitter
There were quite a few memorable moments from last night’s enjoyable Soul Train Awards but Ann Nesby going HONEY BAKED HAM on the mic during her “Optimistic” performance took the crown while fueling hilarious chaos across Twitter.
Whew, auntie Ann went smooth AWF with her megaphone melodies in a hilariously wacky moment that we’re pretty sure you could hear in space.
Peep the hilarious hysteria over Ann Nesby’s raucous performance on the flip.
