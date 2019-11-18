Big Bullhorn Energy: Ann Nesby Goes HONEY BAKED HAM At Soul Train Awards, Sonic Booms Church Wigs Into Space

I had to go watch Ann NESBY again 😭#SoulTrainAwards pic.twitter.com/vDHoei5Aez — Afro-LightSkin (@itsKARY_) November 18, 2019

Ann Nesby Goes OFF At Soul Train Awards, Shatters Twitter

There were quite a few memorable moments from last night’s enjoyable Soul Train Awards but Ann Nesby going HONEY BAKED HAM on the mic during her “Optimistic” performance took the crown while fueling hilarious chaos across Twitter.

Whew, auntie Ann went smooth AWF with her megaphone melodies in a hilariously wacky moment that we’re pretty sure you could hear in space.

Ann Nesby is not finished with that mic. #SoulTrainAwards pic.twitter.com/LXdAo81Vm5 — Maxamillion (@RegalBasil) November 18, 2019

Peep the hilarious hysteria over Ann Nesby’s raucous performance on the flip.