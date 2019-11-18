Top Plight Security: White Rent-A-Cop Fired After Racially Profiling Black Shoppers Outside Nordstrom Rack [Video]

White Cop Fired For Racial Profiling Black Men In Viral Video

Add “shopping at Nordstrom Rack” to the list of things that Black people can’t do without being harassed by police.

A viral video is currently circulating the internet showing Lawrence Township Deputy Constable Daryl Jones demanded the driver’s licenses of two Black men, Aaron Blackwell and Durell Cunningham, for no reason whatsoever. Jones also refused to give his name, badge number, or call for a supervisor when asked. Oh, he also told the brothas “I’ve got my rights to do anything that I want to do, I’m a police officer.”

Peep the clip below.

We are happy to report that, according to DailyMail, Lawrence Township Deputy Constable Daryl Jones now has to add “former” in from of that title because he has been fired from the department.

Here’s what Lawrence Township Chief Constable Terry Burns had to say about the situation:

‘He was terminated last night when the video was brought to my attention. I did see the video and made the decision immediately and that pretty speaks of my reaction.’

Bye, bye, soup cookie.