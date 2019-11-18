$camazing Grace: Kanye Brings His Sunday Circus To Joel Osteen’s Megachurch, Clown Shoe Shufflin’ Ensues
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10
❯
❮
Kanye Brings Sunday Service To Joel Osteen’s Church, Sparks Chaos
Well, it happened: Kanye brought his Sunday circus to Joel Osteen’s megachurch where he proudly condemned consumerism, fame and fortune while standing next to the very embodiment of it all. No, seriously.
Yep, he was trippin trippin (as expected) and called himself the “greatest artist that God has ever created’ in a cringe-worthy quip that landed like a turd in the toilet and set off yet another necessary dragging across Twitter.
Peep the snarky chitter-chatter over Kanye visiting Joel Osteen’s church on the flip.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.