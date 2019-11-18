¿¡Por Gratis?! Jennifer Lopez Says She Didn’t Get Paid A Dime To Act And Produce Hit Flick ‘Hustlers’

Jennifer Lopez Didn’t Get Paid For ‘Hustlers’

Jennifer Lopez says she didn’t do Hustlers for money, she did it to make a point.

The multihyphenate tells GQ that she didn’t get paid to act in or produce the film that opened to a robust $33.5 million opening weekend.

In particular, that she didn’t get paid to do the movie. At least, not up front. “I didn’t get paid a whole bunch of money for Hustlers,” she swears. “I did it for free and produced it. Like Jenny From the Block—I do what I love.” And people responded: “It became a movement,” Lopez explains in the video. “This is our movie, where we run shit. They know it’s all women producers, woman director, woman writer, all women starring in it. We’ve been watching men take advantage of women in movies for a long time, so it was a fun ride to see the tables turned.”

J. Lo likely had a contract that paid her on the back end, no pun intended, if the film became successful.

We suspect she’s eating pretty good off of her investment.