Enjoy Music The Old School Way With This Turntable

In case you haven’t heard, vinyl sales are about to surpass CDs for the first time since the mid-’80s. Although streaming will undoubtedly remain king, it appears that music lovers are once again realizing vinyl is a worthy investment, given that it offers a different listening experience that CDs can’t quite replicate. If you want to find out why vinyl sounds infinitely better, consider picking up a quality turntable, like the Altec Lansing ALT-500.

A 3-speed belt-driven turntable infused with a modern twist, the ALT-500 allows you to enjoy music the good old fashioned way. It gives you plenty of options to listen to rich audio — you can either stream directly from your device, an external Bluetooth speaker, or via RCA outputs that you can connect to your home system. It also boasts a multitude of features that will make jamming out even better, including two built-in speakers, auto stop, DC 12V transformer, 45RPM adaptor, L/R RCA output jacks, DC in power jack, and more.

Experience old school listening with the Altec Lansing ALT-500. It usually retails for $150, but you can get it on sale for only $74.99. Use the code BFSAVE15 at checkout for an additional 15% off.

