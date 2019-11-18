How Sweet: Keyshia Cole’s Lil Boo Shows Us He Has A Stable Job & Has Been Taking Daddy Classes [Video]

Niko Khale Takes Us A Little Bit In His Life

Keyshia Cole has been slowly introducing us to her new man and their new life together but now we are getting a clearer picture of who Niko Khale really is thanks to her new reality show. In a teaser clip for Keyshia Cole: My New Life Niko takes cameras into his day job as a consultant in the ambulatory field.

We also learn that he took classes to prepare for fatherhood in a conversation with his mother. Hit play to peep it.

The full episode of Keyshia Cole: My New Life premieres Monday at 10/9c on BET.