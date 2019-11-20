Enjoy An Extra 15% Off The First Solar-Powered Security Camera

People invest in security cameras because the 24/7 surveillance they deliver gives them peace of mind. Of course, that sense of security flies out the window the moment the power goes out, or when the internet connection messes up, or worse, when the camera itself gets damaged by inclement weather. Most cameras on the market today aren’t equipped to withstand such conditions, save for the Lynx Solar.

The first fully-integrated solar-powered camera, the Lynx Solar only needs one sunny day to refuel its power for up to an entire week. Should you experience any sort of electricity or internet outage, it’s capable of storing up to three days of data and automatically backs it up to the cloud once your power or connection is restored. It boasts intelligent facial recognition technology to identify exactly who goes in and out of your home, alerting you when unfamiliar faces show up. It also sends you immediate notifications for events triggered by motion detection, and it saves all footage for up to 7 days on cloud-based servers.

You can rest easy with round-the-clock surveillance with the Lynx Solar. It usually goes for $199.99, but you can get it on sale now for only $120. Use the code BFSAVE15 at checkout to enjoy an additional 15% off.

