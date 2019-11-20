Experience Elite Wireless Listening With These Headphones

Don’t let Apple’s shiny ads trick you into thinking that you need to shell out hundreds of dollars just to experience elite wireless listening. Many headphones in the market today are just as capable of providing optimum performance, like the PureSound Bluetooth 4.2 Over-Ear Headphones, which are now on sale for a quarter of the price of big-name brands.

Boasting Bluetooth 4.2 capability, the PureSound Headphones enable 250% faster and more reliable over-the-air data transmission with 10 times more packet capacity compared to its competitors. Combined with their acoustic technology and aptX Low Latency, you can expect an elevated listening experience whether you’re streaming music, watching TV, gaming, or engaging in any other high-impact digital activity. They also last up to 20 hours and feature a fashion-forward aesthetic, so you’ll look great wearing them too.

Originally $99.99, you can grab a pair on sale now in your choice of color — Nautical Blue or Cerise Pink — for only $59.99. Use the code BFSAVE15 at checkout to save an additional 15% off, bringing the price down to $50.99.

PureSound Bluetooth 4.2 Over-Ear Headphones – $59.99 See Deal

Prices are subject to change.

Bossip has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Don’t wait for Black Friday — you can get these top-sellers at deep discounts today!