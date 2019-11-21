This USB-C Cable Doubles As A Fashionable Accessory

Charging cables weren’t exactly designed to be carried around everywhere, but our heavy tech use leaves us no choice but to tote one wherever we go so we can refuel our gadgets when they run out of juice. However, most cables tend to fray when they’re folded and rolled in confined spaces for extended periods, not to mention they’re easy to lose too.

And that’s where the WRAPS USB-C Cable comes in. This high-speed cable doubles as a wearable, allowing you to sport it as a fashionable bracelet when not in use. It boasts an anti-tangle design that lets you wrap it around your wrist and lock it in place, as well as patented technology that makes it possible to accommodate any wrist size. It’s also equipped with a reversible connector, eliminating the hassle of fumbling with it whenever you need a charge. However you choose to plug it, it will automatically connect to the port like magic.

It’s probably not a reach to say that this cable will put an end to all your charging woes. Normally $19.99, it’s now on sale for only $12.99. Enter the code BFSAVE15 at checkout to avail of an additional 15% off.

WRAPS Wearable Charge & Sync Cable – $12.99 See Deal

Prices are subject to change.

Bossip has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Don’t wait for Black Friday — you can get these top-sellers at deep discounts today!