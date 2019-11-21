This AR-Powered Toothbrush Will Make Brushing Your Kids’ Favorite Part Of The Day

If there’s anything that kids loathe more than eating vegetables, it’s brushing their teeth. You might even remember waging war with your own parents every night right before bedtime because of it — and your kids probably aren’t any different.

Which is exactly why AquaSonic has devised a way to make brushing more fun. The Brush Monster is a kid-friendly toothbrush that will help teach your kids good dental hygiene.

Check it out:

Equipped with a built-in sensor, it tracks and analyzes data of kids’ brushing within 16 regions. It features a 4-step sonic vibration that ranges from very weak to very strong that you can tweak depending on what your little one prefers. But the best part is the AR integration that’s designed to help your kids learn and love brushing their pearly whites. The accompanying Brush Monster app introduces your kids to the Monster Family, and your kids will be given the mission to save Cheese, Cherry, and Soda from the Green Mold villain by brushing thoroughly. With Brush Monster, teeth cleaning will easily become your kid’s favorite part of the day.

