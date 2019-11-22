This Wine Decanter Adds An Elegant Touch To Your Home Bar

Enjoying wine straight from the bottle is acceptable when you’re eating at home or unwinding on the tub after a particularly stressful week; but when it’s time to host, it’s best to serve up the vino in a decanter to show your friends or colleagues that you’ve got class. Not to mention, decanters actually help improve the flavor and preserve the wine if you don’t plan on consuming it in one go.

Featuring a design that’s sure to be a conversation starter, the Eravino Wine Aerating Carafe Decanter boasts a unique cap that causes a beautiful waterfall effect when poured. It aerates your beverage when housed inside, all while allowing it to breathe fresh air to enhance its aroma and boost its flavor. The wide base design is intended to facilitate the aerating process, and the 750ml capacity is perfect for accommodating a standard bottle. And, given its elegant aesthetic, it’ll make a welcome addition to any room, tabletop, countertop, or bar.

Regularly retailing for $99.99, you can bring home the Eravino Wine Aerating Carafe Decanter now for $49.99. Enter the code BFSAVE15 at checkout to enjoy an additional 15% discount.

Eravino Wine Aerating Carafe Decanter with Lid – $49.99 See Deal

Prices are subject to change.

Bossip has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Don’t wait for Black Friday — you can get these top-sellers at deep discounts today!