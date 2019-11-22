This Swarovski-Adorned Necklace Embodies The Spirit Of The Holidays

Going to a slew of events this holiday season? We know you want to arrive to all your parties in style. The best way to do that, of course, is by sporting eye-catching jewelry that makes your outfit pop, all while embodying the holiday spirit — and there’s no accessory more festive than the White Swarovski Element Pav’e Stocking Stuffers Necklace.

You don’t need to go all out in order to stand out — this simple but sparkly accessory will do just the trick. It features a Christmas stocking pendant to encapsulate the holiday spirit, and it’s adorned with Swarovski crystals for the perfect amount of shine. It’s made from 14K gold plating for a sophisticated touch and equipped with a lobster clasp to keep it secure around your neck. Plus, it’s lead and nickel-free, making it perfect for those with sensitive skin (and helping to maintain the color for years to come.)

Usually $99.99, this necklace is now on sale for only $14.99 — a savings of 85 percent.

White Swarovski Element Pav’e Stocking Stuffers Necklace – $14.99 See Deal

Prices are subject to change.

Bossip has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Don’t wait for Black Friday — you can get these top-sellers at deep discounts today!