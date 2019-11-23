Keep Your Home Safe with the Help of This Elite Security Camera

As you stack up the presents under your Christmas tree this year, you should also be considering ramping up the security in your home. Burglaries are rampant during the holidays, and you don’t want to spoil your festivities by allowing yourself to be a victim of theft. The best course of action? Investing in a security camera that will keep tabs on what’s going in and out of your home.

The NetGear Arlo Q Camera can do just that, thanks to its 1080p HD video and two-way audio that lets you see and hear footage in perfect clarity. It has a 130-degree field of view that covers and monitors every angle of your home, along with 850nm night vision with LEDs that illuminate up to 25 feet to continue surveillance even in the dark. Whenever motion or sound is detected, it delivers instant alerts to your preferred device, so you’ll automatically know what’s going on. It’s even free of wires and pesky installation instructions, allowing you to start monitoring your home in just a few minutes.

Normally retailing for $199.99, you can score a refurbished unit of the NetGear Arlo Q Camera for only $99.99. Use the code BFSAVE15 at checkout to enjoy an additional 15% discount.

