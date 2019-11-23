Elevate Your Whiskey Drinking Experience With These Diamond-Inspired Glasses

Whiskey is known to be the drink of the sophisticated, so it only makes sense that your glass of choice should be as fancy as the beverage itself. You shouldn’t enjoy your high-quality nightcap in something like a plastic cup you’ve owned since your dorm days in college. Whether you’re consuming scotch, bourbon, or rye, your drink deserves a glass as elegant as Dragon Glassware’s Diamond Whiskey Glass to elevate your drinking experience.

As you can probably infer from the name, this glass is inspired by diamonds, resulting in a unique shape that allows your beverage to aerate as it is poured and swirled inside the glass. Perfect for any type of whiskey, it’s gravity-defying in a sense that it’s positioned to a 50-degree tilted angle to avoid spills and rocking. It’s also made from crystal clear, lead-free, high-quality glass, making it a welcome addition to your glassware collection or to double as a decor in your home bar. It would also make the perfect gift for the mixologist or whiskey fanatic in your life.

Normally retailing for $29.99, you can take home a set of four of these unique glasses for only $25.49. Use the code BFSAVE15 at checkout for an additional 15% discount.

Prices are subject to change.

Bossip has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Don’t wait for Black Friday — you can get these top-sellers at deep discounts today!