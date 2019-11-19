Namaste Getting Money: Omarion Teases B2K Millennium Tour 2020 Despite Baby Mama Scandal

Omarion Optimistic About Another B2K Tour

Omarion sees the “controversy” in his children’s’ mother, Apryl, dating B2K rapper Lil Fizz but he isn’t letting that stop their bag.

The mature triple threat took to Instagram yesterday, just days after breaking his silence on Fizz and Apryl Jones’ romance, to tease the possibility of doing yet another Millennium Tour next year.

Last year, B2K reunited and did a string of national dates together with some huge names from music in the early 2000s. The now grown men even soldout some shows. This time around, we’re sure they’re planning to do it even bigger with the lineup.

Would YOU be here for another Millennium tour? Omarion wants to know! ASAP.