God’s Plan: Here’s What Happened When Draya Revealed Exactly How Much Surgery She’s Had On Her Banging Bawdy

- By Bossip Staff
Draya Reveals Her Surgeries

Draya Michele set the internet ablaze over the weekend with an Instagram video that showed off her bawdy and backside hang time. It was so wondrous that she ended up trending on Twitter just off the strength of her body banging-ness. It’s quite magical.

All of the attention had a lot of people speculating about her body and how she got it to look like that. Naturally, most people are assuming she got a LOT of work done. So Draya took to Twitter to set the record straight:

Just a boob job? That’s it?

There are a LOT of doubts about the truthfulness of her claims but who are we to speculate? We’ll just leave it up to y’all. Here’s how the internet reacted to Draya’s surgery announcement.

