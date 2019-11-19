Got What It Takes?! Diddy Officially Announces The “Making The Band” Casting Search

Diddy Officially Announces The “Making The Band” Casting Search

Diddy has been on the road the past few months dominating coast to coast with his Revolt Summit. Recently he hosted on in Atlanta, GA which was received with wide praise. Then he headed to Los Angeles, CA and got the same reactions. Soon after he took some time to celebrate his birthday but now he’s back to work.

Earlier today Diddy took to social media to announce he’s ready to start finding talent for the return of “Making The Band” after asking on Twitter if he should bring it back. His mentions were flooded with a unanimous “YES!”. He wasted no time letting everyone know “Making The Band” would make its long-awaited return.

#MakingTheBand is back!!!! If you think you have what it takes visit https://t.co/oYBDVBtUes pic.twitter.com/ibHwenFMzT — Diddy (@Diddy) November 19, 2019

With help from MTV, the search is now underway for new fresh talent. However, before you apply we recommend watching the past seasons of the show so you know what you’re getting yourself into. For instance, let us not forget when Diddy made the house full of hopefully walk through the freezing streets of NYC to get him cheesecake. That episode will go down as a part of history and just goes to show how bad people want to make it.

The show has produced and found major talent before and this time will surely not be any different. Day 26 is still touring the U.S. and collecting their bag which wouldn’t have been possible if it wasn’t for the show. Even though the group had strong feelings about not being part of the ‘Bad Boy Reunion‘ tour hopefully they’ll get a chance to appear on the new season.