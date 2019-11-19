This Video Of Bow Wow Putting His Paws All Over Tommie Lee’s Lower Body Is BAFFLING Social Media

Tommie Lee And Bow Wow Being Frisky Sparks Rumors

What’s happening here??? Tommie Lee and Bow Wow (yes, Shad Moss) are sparking romance rumors after they were seen by followers partying it up in Miami together. This wasn’t just “We just happened to be in the same place” fun either. These two were dancing on each other and Bow Weezy was being super handsy with Tommie.

What’s even more confusing about the situation is they both posted videos of their outing, leaving fans to wonder what exactly was happening in the clip. Here’s the video Bow Wow posted dancing on Tommie Lee.

That wasn’t where the fun stopped. Tommie, Bow Wow and friends somehow ended up in a bathroom together to continue the late-night fun…and touching!

How many people would’ve put their money on Bow Wow and Tommie ending up in a position like this, EVER?

Interesting, right? Needless to say, these clips have the Internet buzzing about them maybe dating—but Tommie has already responded to the rumors.

