Hottie Hoops: Meg Brings Hot Girl Hysteria To Madison Square Garden, Leads Sorry Azz Knicks To Victory

Megan Thee Stallion Pops Up At Knicks Game, Fans Go Crazy

Meg’s presence is a present that inspired the struggling NY Knicks to actually win a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in a randomly star-studded Monday nighter at the Garden that had the hotties (and everyone else) in a starry-eyed TIZZY.

At this point, it’s safe to say the head hottie in charge is a legit star who shined, smiled and stunted on the jumbotron in yet another frannnnnly reminder that 2019 was her year.

Dennis Smith Jr. when he sees Megan sitting courtside at that Knicks game. pic.twitter.com/ZcoigVYXeK — Matt "Diet" Wilhite (@TrimHalpert) November 19, 2019

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Meg popping up at a Knicks game on the flip.