Hottie Hoops: Meg Brings Hot Girl Hysteria To Madison Square Garden, Leads Sorry Azz Knicks To Victory
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10
❯
❮
Megan Thee Stallion Pops Up At Knicks Game, Fans Go Crazy
Meg’s presence is a present that inspired the struggling NY Knicks to actually win a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in a randomly star-studded Monday nighter at the Garden that had the hotties (and everyone else) in a starry-eyed TIZZY.
At this point, it’s safe to say the head hottie in charge is a legit star who shined, smiled and stunted on the jumbotron in yet another frannnnnly reminder that 2019 was her year.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over Meg popping up at a Knicks game on the flip.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.