Congratulations! Danielle Brooks Gives Birth To Perfect Baby Girl

By Bossip Staff
Congratulations are in order to actress Danielle Brooks who announced on Monday that her daughter was born Saturday.

The “Orange Is The New Black” star took to Instagram with a photo of her precious baby girl with her date of birth, heart emojis and of course a caption about her perfection:

11.16.19 ❤️♾❤️ She’s perfect.

Look at all that hair! We can’t wait for Mommy to share more pictures and let us know what she named this little beauty.

