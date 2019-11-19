Philando Castile’s Girlfriend Suing Minnesota Mayor After Defamatory ‘Crack Cocaine’ Tweet

The girlfriend of the late Philando Castile is taking legal action after she was disrespected by a Minnesota Mayor. Diamond Reynolds who made headlines after she live-streamed the aftermath of her boyfriend Philando’s fatal police shooting is suing the mayor of Elysian, Minn., for a boldly bigoted tweet.

Back in 2017, Tom McBroom tweeted that she would spend her $800,000 settlement money on “crack cocaine”, reports The Star Tribune.

“She needs to come off County and State Aid now that she has some cash,” wrote McBroom. “It’ll be gone in 6 months on crack cocaine.”

Now Diamond’s firing back in a lawsuit.

“The Defendant was alleging that Plaintiff is an abuser of serious drugs, has an addiction that causes her financial stress, and is someone who bases her entire existence in terms of her costs of daily living on support from municipalities and other state of Minnesota entities,” the suit said.

Diamond’s suit says that the tweet was defamatory, false and racially motivated. (She’s def not wrong, there) She’s seeking $50,000 and attorney’s fees.

The Star Tribune reports that at the time of the tweet McBroom was a Rice County sheriff’s sergeant and was demoted by Sheriff Troy Dunn to deputy in February 2018 for “misconduct” that included the tweet, according to court documents.

McBroom has denied being racist with the tweet and instead told local newspaper City Pages that his tweet was misconstrued.

“I’ve seen them come to court. They’ve lost their children, but they come to court dressed to the nines with Michael Kors purses,” McBroom told City Pages according to The Star Tribune. “To be frank with you … I see it time and time again and I just shake my head and say why wasn’t there anyone to help that person?”

McBroom told City Pages that his comment had nothing to do with Reynolds’ race.

Do YOU buy that??? Because we sure don’t…