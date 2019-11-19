Domestic Violence: Dolphins Baller Mark Walton Arrested For Punching Pregnant Woman In The Face, Cut By Team

Mark Walton Arrested For Punching Pregnant Woman In Face

The Miami Dolphins have cut running back Mark Walton according to a TMZ report.

Walton was arrested near Ft. Lauderdale, Florida after police say he pushed a woman who is pregnant with his child up against the wall and punched her in the face and head several times. The unidentified woman is said to be 5 weeks pregnant and just recently notified Walton of such two days ago.

The police report states that the woman’s eye was swollen.

Charges against the ex-Dolphin include aggravated battery against a pregnant person which a 2nd-degree felony that carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

Walton clearly has issues as he did all of this while serving a 4-game suspension for 3 prior arrests from earlier this year. One of which happened on March 12 where police had to use a taser on him following a high-speed chase in an expensive BMW.

This guy needs to go directly to prison.