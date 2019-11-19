Pretends To Be Shocked*: Two Guards Arrested for Allegedly Falsifying Documents Connected To Jeffrey Epstein’s Death

Jail Guards Arrested for Allegedly Falsifying Epstein Documents

Two jail guards in Manhattan have been charged by federal prosecutors for their alleged connection to the death of Jeffrey Epstein.

Reports from NBC News show that Michael Thomas and Tova Noel have both reportedly been indicted on six counts linked to falsifying prison records. It’s being reported that the guards doctored documents to make it appear as though they were consistently checking on Epstein the night before he was found dead in his New York prison cell.

According to the Associated Press, both officers declined the plea deals that were offered to them by federal authorities.

Per the indictment, the guards used the internet throughout to the night to search about things like “furniture sales” and “sports news.” It also states that at one point in the night, the guards “appeared to have been asleep at their desks.” After discovering Epstein in his cell, Thomas took the blame for his death, telling his supervisor that Noel is “not to blame” and that they “didn’t do any rounds.”

The guards signed documents stating that they did in fact do rounds despite the alleged admission.

Although Jeffrey Epstein’s death was ruled a suicide, the idea that Epstein didn’t actually kill himself has continued to linger throughout the minds of those paying attention to the story. Beside the fact that he was not on suicide watch prior to his death, he also associated himself some of the most powerful people in the world–including Donald Trump and Bill Clinton–which leads some to believe that his imrending trial would have aired out the dirty laundry of some very famous folks.