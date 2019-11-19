Sad Butter Baby: Soulful Sweetie Ari Lennox Expresses Angst Over ‘Soul Train Awards’ Snub, Says She’s Quitting

Don’t do it—reconsider!

Ari Lennox Expresses Angst Over ‘Soul Train Awards’ Snub

A certain soulful sweetie who we truly enjoy is seriously sad after being snubbed THREE times at an awards show. As previously reported Ari Lennox who dropped her “Shea Butter Baby” album in May was a presenter at the 2019 Soul Train Awards and looked gorgeous in green.

Despite that, she apparently didn’t have the best night considering that she lost in all three respective categories she was nominated in; Best R&B/Soul Female Artist, Album/Mixtape of the Year, and Best Collaboration Performance. Instead, the gold trophies went to H.E.R., Lizzo, Chris Brown and Drake.

That apparently truly hurt Ari’s feelings and the always open 28-year-old vented on social media.

In a series of Tweets, she reiterated that her album was “special” and “made for black people” before ultimately admitting that she’s hurt over being snubbed. According to Ari she “really cared about this one”, seemingly pointing out the Best Album/Mixtape of the Year snub in particular.

“I just don’t understand. At all actually. But cool. […] I want this sh*t way more than it wants me. I’m learning I have to stop caring,” and finally, “Yea I’m hurt. I’m not built for these things, lmao.” “It’s not an ungrateful energy. It’s not ego. I’m sorry people view my tweets in that manner. I just really cared about this one. If ball players can get upset about losing so can I. This was simply something I’ve always wanted.”

That’s not all, however, Ari had lots more to say including a tweet telling fans she’s quitting the music industry.

“I’m not selling out. So I quit,” said Ari.

Oh Ari, please don’t. Do YOU think she should give up or should Ari keep on trucking? There will be other awards shows, right?

