Cool It With The Culo Questions: Cardi B Hates Being Asked About Her Butt [VIDEO]

Cardi B Answers 73 Questions For VOGUE

Cardi B is the latest celebrity to be subjected to “73 Questions” with VOGUE and while some of her response were to be expected, others surprised us! Cardi is the Queen of being her own boss, so we weren’t surprised that she’s raising Kulture to be an independent woman but after all the work she’s had done it’s a little unexpected that she doesn’t like answering questions about her upgraded assets. Check out the segment below:

What was your favorite part about the interview? We love it that Kulture slept through the entire thing.