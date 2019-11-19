Fellas, Would You? First Male Birth Control To Launch Soon Via Shots Directly In The Penis

First Male Birth Control Passes Clinical Trial

Gentleman, this one’s for you.

According to Hindustan Times, a new medical product to prevent pregnancy is set to launch upon approval from the government in India.

Doctors at The Indian Council of Medical Research have completed a clinical trial for male birth control.

“The product is ready, with only regulatory approvals pending with the Drugs Controller. The trials are over, including extended, phase 3 clinical trials for which 303 candidates were recruited with 97.3% success rate and no reported side-effects. The product can safely be called the world’s first male contraceptive,” said Dr RS Sharma, senior scientist with ICMR, who has been spearheading the trials.

The procedure lasts for 13 years and serves as an alternative to surgical vasectomy. However, that is not to say that the procedure is not painful or invasive. In order to deliver the medicine, a polymer must be delivered via injection into the semen-producing glad, vas deferens, which is located on the penis near the testicles. The product is called reversible inhibition of sperm under guidance or RISUG.

“It is effective for at least 13 years once injected. In clinical studies on mice, it has been proven to be a reliable spacing method, and we will be initiating human studies soon to prove that in humans also, it can be used as an effective spacing method,” said Sharma. “It’s the first in the world from India so we have to be extra careful about approval. We are looking at all aspects, especially the good manufacturing practice (GMP) certification that won’t raise any questions about its quality,” said VG Somani, the drug controller general of India.

Fellas, would you take a needle in the ol’ sausige in order to prevent your shooter from sneaking a gun in club?