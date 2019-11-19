You Don’t Even Go Here: Kidz Bop Kween Lizzo Gets DRAGGED After Winning SOUL TRAIN AWARDS Over Ari Lennox

Lizzo won best soul album over Ari Lennox?! pic.twitter.com/JoVA8qQPca — Kitchen Beautician. (@JLaCocaina) November 19, 2019

Twitter Vs. Lizzo (AGAIN)

2019 refuses to stop 2019’ing and continued its stressful shenanigans with this year’s somewhat enjoyable Soul Train Awards where Kidz Bop Kween Lizzo won awards over shea buttery songbird Ari Lennox despite not really being a Soul artist, at all.

Yeaaaa, it was quite the WTF-worthy moment that pushed Ari to respond on Twitter while stirring up hilarious outrage across the whole entire internet.

Lizzo won best soul album …. at the Soul Train Awards …. over Ari Lennox ??? I’m ret 2 knuck and buck. pic.twitter.com/UZBw36qTvM — spottieottiedopaliscious. 🍫 (@HiMyNameIs_Shay) November 19, 2019

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Lizzo winning a on the flip.