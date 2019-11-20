He’s Out: Baseballer Felipe Vazquez Charged With 21 New Felonies For Possession Of Child Porn

Felipe Vazquez Charged With 21 Felonies Related To Child Porn

Hide your kids, hide your wife. Those were the cautionary words spoken by viral sensation Antoine Dodson almost a decade ago back in 2010. People like Pittsburgh Pirate’s baller Felipe Vazquez is exactly the type of *alleged* predator that Dodson was trying to warn us about.

According to a TMZ report, Vazquez has been charged with 21 new felonies in his already disgusting sexual assault case. Back in September, Vazquez was arrested for abusing a 13-year-old girl and was looking to be released on bond on Tuesday when he was told not was he not getting out, but that he’s facing a LOT of new charges.

A Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania judge denied that bond and prosecutors announced that they had 21 new felonies fresh out the oven to drop on Vazquez. Those charges include 10 counts of child pornography, 10 counts of unlawful contact with a minor and 1 count of corruption of minors. Each charge is a 3rd-degree felony and each carries a 7-year maximum if he’s found guilty.

Do the math on that.

Court documents state that police searched Felipe’s phone and found photos and videos of the girl in “various stages of nudity”. The victim’s mother discovered the illicit texts in her daughter’s phone and police were able to match the pitcher’s tattoos to publicly available photos online.

Tira ese hijo de puta debajo del carcel.