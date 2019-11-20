All Bass, No Treble: Lena Waithe Explains How White People Reacted After She Stopped Code-Switching [Video]

This is an interesting conversation on race and Hollyweird. While interviewing with Xilla Valentine for the movie “Queen & Slim“, Lena Waithe touched on her experiences after she stopped code-switching with white folks. She says it changed the game for her.

“I was just like, I’m not gonna do that anymore, and it sorta changed things for me. I no longer feel like I have to amend to their culture anymore. My culture is just as worthy as theirs. I do that on the page, in the film. I wanted a movie that was one where didn’t “appeal” to a broader audience. I really wanted it to appeal to us, then if white people wanted to come and listen in, they could.”