All Bass, No Treble: Lena Waithe Explains How White People Reacted After She Stopped Code-Switching [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Lena Waithe Touches On Her Experience After She Stopped Code Switching
This is an interesting conversation on race and Hollyweird. While interviewing with Xilla Valentine for the movie “Queen & Slim“, Lena Waithe touched on her experiences after she stopped code-switching with white folks. She says it changed the game for her.
“I was just like, I’m not gonna do that anymore, and it sorta changed things for me. I no longer feel like I have to amend to their culture anymore. My culture is just as worthy as theirs. I do that on the page, in the film. I wanted a movie that was one where didn’t “appeal” to a broader audience. I really wanted it to appeal to us, then if white people wanted to come and listen in, they could.”
Hit play to hear it.
