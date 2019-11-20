When It All Falls Down: Amb. Gordon Sondland Drops DIME On Donald Trump, Rudy Guiliani, Mike Pompeo In Impeachment Inquiry [Live Stream]

Gordon Sondland Testifies To Trump Quid Pro Quo Live Stream

Donald Trump is f***ed. It’s going DOWN in Congress today as Ambassador Gordon Sondland is testifying that Trump, Rudy Giuliani, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ALL knew that that Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenksy was pressured into quid pro quo in order for Donald to get dirt on Joe Biden.

Sondland is a life-long Republican and has donated millions of dollars to Trump’s campaign in order to become a U.S. Ambassador. He WANTED Trump to succeed, he was a fan. But apparently, these shady shenanigans were a bridge too far for the MAGA member to abide by.

Holy cow Gordon Sondland going full John Dean in opening statement: Confirms his view the WH plot was “quid pro quo” bribery Implicates Giuliani Shows Pompeo in the loop with new evidence Implicates Trump, testifies this was on his orders Adds new emails and evidence — Ari Melber (@AriMelber) November 20, 2019

“Mr. Giuliani’s requests were a quid pro quo for arranging a White House visit for President Zelensky,” Sondland’s opening statement obtained by The Daily Beast says. “Mr. Giuliani demanded that Ukraine make a public statement announcing investigations of the 2016 election/DNC server and Burisma. Mr. Giuliani was expressing the desires of the President of the United States, and we knew that these investigations were important to the President.” […] “We all understood that if we refused to work with Mr. Giuliani, we would lose an important opportunity to cement relations between the United States and Ukraine,” the testimony states. “So we followed the President’s orders.”

You can watch the live stream of Amb. Sondland’s entire testimony in the video below.

Trump’s Twitter meltdown is about to be EPIC.