Six Pack Bawwwdy On Bed Rest: Halle Berry Injured While Filming Fight Scenes For MMA Movie ‘Bruised’

Halle Berry got injured while filming a fight scene on the set of her new Mixed Martial Arts movie, Bruised.

the film was scheduled to film at a gym in Newark, New Jersey on Monday, but production has now been delayed to allow the 53-year-old actress some time to recover.

“Halle got slightly injured in the fight,”

, the executive producer of Bruised told the publication.

“She’s tired. She needed a break.”

While Pitt declined to elaborate on exactly how the star was hurt or what part of her body suffered the damage, he did say the injury was “nothing serious.”

“Occasionally what’s going to happen is an actor might get a little injured, and we might adjust scheduling around them a little bit.”

Brian PittThe movie was all set up to shoot at Mack’s Elite Heat Boxing Gym in New Jersey, including several signs that said the gym would be closed during the filming of Halle’s upcoming film. The actress won’t be out for long, though. NJ Advance Media reports that filming is set to resume on Friday–which means she was only out for a couple of days.

As for the movie itself, Bruised will showcase Halle Berry’s directorial debut, following an MMA fighter named Justice who heads back into the ring as a way to get her life back together and regain custody of her son.

We’re sure Ms. Berry is eager to get back in the gym so she can nurse those rock hard abs–and we don’t blame her.