Horses In The Front: Funniest (And Pettiest) Reactions To The 2020 Grammy Noms

lmao the fact that LIZZO is in this Best POP Solo performance category but BET gave her best SOUL album of the year! #GRAMMYs @SoulTrain pic.twitter.com/IRdgMFJDyw — ochocinco wanted me! (@Keen_Man) November 20, 2019

Best (And Funniest) Reactions To The 2019 Grammys

We went from the spiciest Soul Train Awards saga ever to the 2020 Grammys nominations that immediately sparked hilarious chaos across the whole entire internet, especially after Lizzo haters saw her 8 NOMS.

Yep, it’s that magical time of year where stans, internet A&Rs and hypebeasts brawl in the Twitter streets without ever realizing that Grammy noms are all about lobbying, popularity and ratings. TALENT? Haha, we off that.

Peep the funniest (and pettiest) reactions to the 2019 Grammys on the flip.