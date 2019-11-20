The Breakfast Club: Tory Lanez Talks Chixtape 5, Drake’s Flog Gnaw Fiasco, And Reveals Hair Restoration Surgeon [Video]

The Breakfast Club Interview With Tory Lanez

Tory Lanez appeared on the world’s most dangerous morning show, The Breakfast Club, to talk about Chixtape 5 more.

“More” includes topics like Drake being booed at Camp Flog Gnaw festival, his kiss-and-tell Dream Doll diss, and how he restored his evaporating hairline. Troy even goes so far as to reveal the doctor who revived his follicles so you other brothas can get your life right.

Press play to peep the interview.

Thoughts?