Breaking: Jussie Smollett Sues City Of Chicago & Osundario Brothers – Says “Smears” Have Caused “Severe Mental Anguish & Distress”

“Empire” Actor Says Chicago PD’s Smear Campaign Have Caused Him “Substantial Harm” & “Severe Mental Anguish & Distress”

Jussie Smollett has sued the City of Chicago for “maliciously” pursuing a case against him stemming from his claims that he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack earlier this year.

Smollett filed his countersuit for malicious prosecution, alleging that city officials were out to pin the blame on him for the alleged assault that has left his life and reputation in tatters.

According to court papers obtained by BOSSIP, Smollett said cops spread lies about him in the media and coerced his alleged attackers, Ola and Abel Osundario, into implicating him as the mastermind of the Jan. 2019 attack by promising them they’d go free in exchange for accusing Smollett.

The actor claimed that the Osundario Brothers’ statements were false and self-serving and blasted Chicago PD for closing the case and slapping him with 16 criminal charges, even though they had statements from two witnesses that corroborated Smollett’s version of events. The Cook County DA’s Office later dropped the charges against Smollett.

To this day, Smollett said he doesn't know whether or not the Osundario Brothers were actually responsible for the alleged attack, his court papers state.

The police’s handling of the case and its fallout have caused the “Empire” actor to lose job opportunities, huge legal fees and “severe mental anguish and distress,” according to his complaint, which was obtained by BOSSIP.

Besides the Osundario Brothers and Chicago PD, Smollett also named Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson as defendants in the case, as well as several detectives and police employees.

Neither the city nor the Osundario Brothers have responded to the countersuit.