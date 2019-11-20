Marlo Hampton On Headline Heat

It doesn’t get much more honest and shady than Miss Marlo Hampton. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star is never afraid to be messy and share a little tea — even if it’s at the expense of her fellow cast members. On the flip side, it looks like fans are getting to see a softer more personable side of Marlo during season 12 o the hit Bravo show, but that doesn’t mean less shade will be thrown. The fabulous fashionista, whose had her fair share of drama when it comes to reality tv, recently stopped by to clear up some of the wildest headlines BOSSIP has written about her.

And if you’re a fan of the show, then you know that Ms. Hampton never holds her tongue. She dished on everything from her feud with Kenya Moore to having all natural ass-ets. Check it out in the video above, and catch Marlo and the rest of the cast on season 12 of RHOA.