Sidney Starr Speaks On Violence Black Trans Women Face On The Daily [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Sidney Starr Discusses Violence Against Black Trans Women
In a world where violence against Black trans women is a reality, “Love and Hip Hop” star Sidney Starr is doing her best to live her life truthfully but cautiously. In a new web series on VH1’s youtube channel, Sidney talks about the risk she takes every day for simply existing, being Black and trans.
Sidney now mentors a trans teen, watch as they both bravely face their fears in pursuit of authenticity. Hit play.
