Sidney Starr Speaks On Violence Black Trans Women Face On The Daily [Video]

Sidney Starr

Sidney Starr Discusses Violence Against Black Trans Women

In a world where violence against Black trans women is a reality, “Love and Hip Hop” star Sidney Starr is doing her best to live her life truthfully but cautiously. In a new web series on VH1’s youtube channel, Sidney talks about the risk she takes every day for simply existing, being Black and trans.

Sidney now mentors a trans teen, watch as they both bravely face their fears in pursuit of authenticity. Hit play.

 

