Willoween: Will Smith Takes Fans Inside Willow’s Halloween-Themed 19th B-Day Bash [Video]

Willow’s Halloween-Themed 19th B-Day Bash

Willow Smith recently turned 19 and she celebrated in a major way. Her father Will gave fans an inside look into the Halloween themed party on October 31 with a YouTube video uploaded to his channel. He dubbed the party “a party for the ages.”

In it, Willow’s also joined by mom Jada who threw the party and big brothers Jaden and Trey for a bash featuring Creep LA, a performing arts theater that scared guests in a creeptastic way. The event was spooky from start to finish and took place at a haunted house.

“She hasn’t had a party in five years,” said Will in the video. “Me and Jada really wanted to lay it out for her. This is her last year of teens to have her birthday party. Y’all about to experience the fullness of a Smith birthday party.”

Willow was also treated to a special cake decorated with mushrooms that she clearly loved.

“This is amazing! Thank you guys so much for coming,” said Willow. “I’m so grateful for all the love and support and the community that I have in my life. I’m so happy that you all are here. This is a beautiful cake, let’s have some fun. Thank you!”

Happy belated b-day Willow!

